SEMO Spotlight: Evan Fetterhoff

By Raihan Rahman
Published June 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT
Evan is a 2022 Business Marketing Management graduate from Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) who has worked at SEMO for the past year with Lighthouse (Baptist Collegiate Ministry) as Assistant Director.

He is from the Cape Girardeau area and enjoys engagement with the community, meeting new people, and helping international students get adjusted to American culture. His Christian faith is his most identifying characteristic and he enjoys sharing this with others.

Evan hopes to continue using his career as a creative outlet for relationship-building and marketing. Listen as he explains how he enjoys restoring his house and learning new things, teaching others, and seeing others grow in maturity in their faith.

Raihan Rahman
Raihan Rahman is a full-time Master of Arts graduate student studying TESOL at Southeast Missouri State University. He works at KRCU Public Radio as a Radio Announcer/ Producer during All Things Considered and is the host of 'SEMO Spotlight'.
