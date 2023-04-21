© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
SEMO Spotlight: Tessa Holland

By Raihan Rahman
Published April 21, 2023 at 12:10 PM CDT
Tessa Holland stopped by the KRCU Public Radio studios for an interview on 'SEMO Spotlight'. She is a 2020 graduate of SEMO with a major in psychology and a minor in child development. Despite her academic background, she decided to pursue a career as a full-time children's librarian after graduation.

She is currently serving as the Children's/Youth Librarian at the Riverside Regional Library in Jackson, MO, where she is responsible for planning the summer book reading program.

If you are interested in volunteering for the program, you may contact Tessa by email at tholland@rrlmo.org.

Raihan Rahman
Raihan Rahman is a full-time Master of Arts graduate student studying TESOL at Southeast Missouri State University. He works at KRCU Public Radio as a Radio Announcer/ Producer during All Things Considered and is the host of 'SEMO Spotlight'.
