Martin's Must Reads: 'A Wild Idea'

“Doug Tompkins spent the first half of his life scaling the peaks of capitalism, founding iconic companies including THE NORTH FACE and ESPRIT. Then he realized he had climbed the wrong mountain. Moving to a remote cabin in Patagonia without electricity or running water, he launched one of the greatest conservation efforts the world has ever seen.”

I’m Mark Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and with this quote from Jonathan Franklin’s book A Wild Idea, the stage is set to tell the story of a man who had a 180 degree change of life, a wild idea to change the world, dropped everything and did it.

Doug Thompkins left San Francisco and a billion dollar a year business to move to southern Chile to do his part to save the planet and to bring ecological awareness to the people of Earth. Doug battled government bureaucracy and corruption, corporate greed and apathetic attitudes. Doug’s passion and drive not only changed the ecological landscape of Chile and Argentina but helped spark a worldwide movement. He lived his life with such passion and dedication that upon his death, many of his former enemies spoke of him with honor.

Jonathan Franklin in A Wild Idea leaves the reader with challenging words from Doug Thompkins: “Are you ready to do your part? Everyone is capable of taking up their position to use their energy, political influence, financial or other resources, and talents of all kinds to be part of a global movement for ecological and cultural health. All will be useful. There is important and meaningful work to be done. To change everything, everyone is needed.”

If you love your planet, you must read A Wild Idea by Jonathan Franklin.