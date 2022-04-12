Martin's Must Reads: 'The Golden Couple'

“I never know what to expect when I open my door to new clients. The preliminary phone call only reveals so much. In this case, it came from a woman who introduced herself as Marissa Bishop. My marriage is in trouble, she began. I need to talk to my husband about something, but it’s a bit complicated. I thought if we came in together -“

I’m Betty Martin with "Martin’s Must Reads" and that’s the beginning of the thriller The Golden Couple by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen.

Avery Chambers is a therapist who has a unique counseling process that promises to solve any problem in ten sessions. As the story opens Marissa and Matthew Bishop walk into her office to save their marriage. Marissa has been unfaithful but wants desperately to save her marriage.

Avery’s unconventional methods include using sleuthing methods to spy on her clients to discover details they leave out in their sessions. This couple also has a connection to a girl’s murder when they were teens.

A secondary thread to the story is that with another client, Avery discovered a plot by a drug company to hide negative side effects and rats on them to the FDA. Now she is being harassed by that company to reveal her source.

The chapters alternate voice between Avery and Marissa. As the story progresses and more details are revealed there is a growing sense of unease that this is more than just a case of infidelity. This book was written by the same authors as the book You Are Not Alone that I reviewed in June of 2020.

If you’re looking for a well written thriller, then you must read The Golden Couple by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen.