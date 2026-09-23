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Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Dr. Patrick Hopkins Previews Upcoming 'Pops in The Park' Concert in Capaha Park, Fri. Sept. 25th

Published September 23, 2026 at 10:30 AM CDT
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Dr. Patrick Hopkins
Dr. Patrick Hopkins

In this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', we speak with Dr. Patrick Hopkins, Assistant Professor of Cello and Bass and Artistic Director and Conductor of the Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra.

He is leading the orchestra in the free 'Pops In the Park' concert on Friday, September 25, from 7:30 to 9:00 pm at the Dan Cotner Amphitheatre in Capaha Park.

'Pops in the Park' is set for Fri. Sept. 25th at 7:30 p.m. at the Dan Cotner Amphitheatre in Capaha Park.
Southeast Missouri State University
'Pops in the Park' is set for Fri. Sept. 25th at 7:30 p.m. at the Dan Cotner Amphitheatre in Capaha Park.

In our interview, he shares what to expect from the concert and from the symphonic season ahead.

Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast
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