Exposition: Brooke DeArman Previews Annual Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra Concert at the Wehking Alumni Center

On this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', we speak with Dr. Brooke DeArman.

She was a guest on Jazz à la Carte on Tue. July 28, and previewed the Annual Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra's concert on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

The free Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra concert is on Saturday, August 1, at 2:00 p.m. at the Wehking Alumni Center on the Campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

Founded in 2000, the orchestra includes area music educators, professional musicians, and talented high school and college students. This big band plays a wide variety of music, including jazz standards, Latin favorites, rock 'n roll, and pop hits.