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Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Brooke DeArman Previews Annual Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra Concert at the Wehking Alumni Center

By Mary Collier Mims,
John Moore
Published July 31, 2026 at 5:22 PM CDT
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'Jazz à la Carte' host Mary Mims speaks with Brooke DeArman, who is part of the Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra. She'll be playing in the annual concert on Sat. Aug. 1st at at 2 p.m. at the Wehking Alumni Center on the Campus of Southeast Missouri State University.
John Moore
/
KRCU Public Radio
'Jazz à la Carte' host Mary Mims speaks with Brooke DeArman, who is part of the Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra. She'll be playing in the annual concert on Sat. Aug. 1st at at 2 p.m. at the Wehking Alumni Center on the Campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

On this episode of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast', we speak with Dr. Brooke DeArman.

She was a guest on Jazz à la Carte on Tue. July 28, and previewed the Annual Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra's concert on Saturday, August 1, 2026.

The free Southeast Missouri Regional Jazz Orchestra concert is on Saturday, August 1, at 2:00 p.m. at the Wehking Alumni Center on the Campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

Founded in 2000, the orchestra includes area music educators, professional musicians, and talented high school and college students. This big band plays a wide variety of music, including jazz standards, Latin favorites, rock 'n roll, and pop hits.

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Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast Southeast Missouri State UniversityjazzSEMO Alumnmusic education
Mary Collier Mims
Mary Collier Mims returns to public radio on the heels of a 35-year teaching career in music. Her on-air debut was in 1979 on WTSU-FM, an NPR affiliate in Troy, AL. Mary taught at Troy State University for nine years and moved to Cape Girardeau with her husband Bruce and son George Aplin in 1989. She taught voice, music appreciation, aural skills, and music education courses at Southeast Missouri State University from 1989-1992 and 2011-2017. Her public school teaching years were spent in service to Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Nell Holcomb R-IV. Mary enjoys fishing, birding, and being a grandma to Jerry, Bree, and Violet.
See stories by Mary Collier Mims
John Moore
John is a proud 2006 Alum of Southeast Missouri State University, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mass Communication – Radio option, with a minor in Management. He has been a life-long listener of KRCU Public Radio, but began his radio career as a student DJ on Rage 103.7 KDMC-LP in 2003.
See stories by John Moore
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