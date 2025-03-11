Exposition: Fred Jones Previews The 2025 'Fault Line Film Festival'

On this episode of 'Exposition', we speak with Fred Jones, professor of Mass Media at Southeast Missouri State University and director of the Fault Line Film Festival, who highlights the 15th Annual Fault Line Film Festival.

This year, 'Locals Night' takes place on Thursday, March 20th, 2025 at 7 pm and the Gala and Awards Ceremony Takes Place Friday, March 21st, 2025 at 7 pm. This event highlights and celebrates the aspiring film students at SEMO as they showcase their short films on the big screen for the first time.

The Fault Line Film Festival at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau is an annual narrative short film competition for university students and aspiring filmmakers across the country. An awards ceremony, known as the 'Gala Night', is part of the festival which offers cash prizes and trophies in several categories, as well as a $1,000 grand prize to the 'Best of Festival' recipient. Attendees will walk the red carpet leading into the theater where enthusiastic capacity crowds select their favorite film for the coveted 'Audience Choice Award'.

The event also holds a masterclass with a guest speaker for the aspiring filmmakers, and welcomes Dana Craig this year. The master class this year focuses on documentary-style filming, with an exclusive screening of her upcoming Liza Minnelli documentary.