Exposition: Director and Actor Showcases Upcoming Production of "Girlhood" at River Campus

On this episode of Exposition, we had the pleasure of getting a sneak-peek at the upcoming River Campus production of Girlhood.

Girlhood was the winner of 2024's Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival written by SEMO student Ida Esmaeili.

The play runs from February 27 through March 2 in the Rust Flexible Theater on SEMO's River Campus. It is the play's world premiere.

Our interview is with Director Roxanne Wellington and leading actress Katie Dexter who speaks on her experience in preparing this production for its debut.

She highlights the core values of the show with her personal connection and experience navigating the twists and turns of adolescence. Roxanne also notes the mature topics in this production may not be for all views, however, she says the experience is well worth it for those who can attend.