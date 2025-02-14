© 2025 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Creating Culture With Create Cape County's 2025 February Annual

By Ella Tinsley
Published February 14, 2025 at 5:11 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
The primary promotional poster for the event featured on the main Facebook page of Create Cape County.

In this episode of 'Exposition' listen to a conversation with Craig Milde. He describes how this year, 'Create Cape County' is hosting its 2025 February Annual to celebrate the non-profit organization's launch. The event will feature a nature photography exhibit in recognition of Darlene Spell. The event will be held at the Jackson Civic Center on February 15th, 2025.

'Create Cape County' as an organization hopes to reach the entire county in its effort to promote local artists and art mediums. They work in collaboration with these artists to help define their entrepreneurial skills as well, hence, the networking event featured in the February Annual. The event also recognized a local artist, Darlene Spell with a photography exhibition. Darlene is a nature photographer who has artworks from the Cape County Landscapes and wildlife preserves south of the area.

'Create Cape County' hopes to expand its reach and open its resources to even more people in the future. As the organization is fairly new, they hope to hold even more events focused on outreach and providing resources to the underserved artists of the Cape County area.

Tags
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast art exhibitionCommunitiesNetworking
Ella Tinsley
Ella Tinsley is a junior at Southeast Missouri State University majoring in Mass Communications: Advertising and Public Relations. She joined the staff of KRCU Public Radio in December 2024, and is a co-producer of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast' and 'SEMO Spotlight'.
See stories by Ella Tinsley
Latest Episodes