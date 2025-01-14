Exposition: Cailey Sharp Previews River Campus Production of Opera 'Hansel and Gretel'

Cailey Sharp is a sophomore at SEMO, double majoring in theater and music. She plays Hansel in the opera Hansel and Gretel on the River Campus.

In this episode, Cailey describes the upbeat music and joyful emotions of this interpretation of 'Hansel and Gretel.' She highlights the people and experiences she draws from to prepare for this role.

'Hansel and Gretel' is showing in Bedell Performance Hall on the River Campus on Friday, January 17th at 7:30 pm and on Sunday, January 19th at 3:00 pm.