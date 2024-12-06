Exposition: Sophia Han, Richard Blumenthal, and Zach Stern Preview 'Ritmo Elegante: A Celebration of Latin Dance with a Classical Touch'

© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
By Mary Collier Mims
Published December 6, 2024 at 2:14 PM CST
On this episode of 'Exposition', recorded live on Jazz à la Carte on Friday, December 6th, 2024, we spoke with violinist Sophia Han, saxophonist Zach Stern, and pianist Richard M. Blumenthal, about the upcoming performance of 'Ritmo Elegante: A Celebration of Latin Dance Music with a Classical Touch'.

During the interview, they spoke about preparing for the challenging performance and the history behind some of the pieces that appear on the program.

The trio performs at Scout Hall on Friday, December 6th. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the show begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through the venue's website.

From the venue, Scout Hall:

This special evening invites the audience on a musical journey through time and styles, showcasing the unique interplay of violin, saxophone, and piano.

Opening with Astor Piazzolla’s Histoire du Tango, the ensemble traces the evolution of tango across decades, from the vibrant energy of Bordel 1900 to the sultry sophistication of Café 1930 and the spirited rhythms of Nightclub 1960.

The evocative Rebecca’s Dance by Piotr Szewczyk and Piazzolla’s tender Oblivion add emotional depth, while the dynamic Trio Lyrique by Ida Gotkovsky and the playful In Transit by Mischa Zupko highlight the technical brilliance of the musicians.

Andrés Eloy Rodríguez’s poignant Diptych for a Lockdown and Ravel’s enchanting Vocalise-étude en forme de habanera further enrich the program. Claus Ogermann’s dreamy Nightwings and the fiery Tango por una Cabeza by Carlos Gardel bring drama and elegance, leading to the stirring Con te partirò and the flair of Vittorio Monti’s Czardas, a thrilling finale to this rich tapestry of global music.

Mary Collier Mims
Mary Collier Mims returns to public radio on the heels of a 35-year teaching career in music. Her on-air debut was in 1979 on WTSU-FM, an NPR affiliate in Troy, AL. Mary taught at Troy State University for nine years and moved to Cape Girardeau with her husband Bruce and son George Aplin in 1989. She taught voice, music appreciation, aural skills, and music education courses at Southeast Missouri State University from 1989-1992 and 2011-2017. Her public school teaching years were spent in service to Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Nell Holcomb R-IV. Mary enjoys fishing, birding, and being a grandma to Jerry, Bree, and Violet.
