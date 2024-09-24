© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Director Tim Nicolai and Student Performer Joy Ross Preview 'Noises Off'

By Ashton Randolph
Published September 24, 2024 at 6:27 PM CDT
Director Tim Nicolai and student performer Joy Ross visit KRCU studios to discuss the upcoming River Campus production of 'Noises Off,' a comedic farce.

Director Tim Nicolai and student actress Joy Ross preview the upcoming River Campus production of 'Noises Off'. The production is taking place on River Campus in Bedell Performance Hall from Thursday, September 26th through Sunday, September 29th.

Michael Fayn's Noises Off is a comedic farce that follows the disasters and drama of a theater troupe. In this episode, Mr. Nicolai describes his interpretation of the "play within a play", and Joy shares details about how she is bringing her character to life.

'Noises Off' is showing in Bedell Performance Hall on Sept. 26-28 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 28-29 at 2 p.m.

Jeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and Dance
Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
