Exposition: Director Tim Nicolai and Student Performer Joy Ross Preview 'Noises Off'

Director Tim Nicolai and student actress Joy Ross preview the upcoming River Campus production of 'Noises Off'. The production is taking place on River Campus in Bedell Performance Hall from Thursday, September 26th through Sunday, September 29th.

Michael Fayn's Noises Off is a comedic farce that follows the disasters and drama of a theater troupe. In this episode, Mr. Nicolai describes his interpretation of the "play within a play", and Joy shares details about how she is bringing her character to life.

'Noises Off' is showing in Bedell Performance Hall on Sept. 26-28 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 28-29 at 2 p.m.