Exposition: Singing Telegram Performer Joy Brooker Launches First 2024 Fall 'Tunes at Twilight' Concert Series

By Isabelle Murphy
Published July 31, 2024 at 4:56 PM CDT
After combining her musical and comedic skills in an attempt at an 'odd job', Joy Brooker became an internet sensation with her viral singing telegram videos on various social media accounts. Now, she spreads her talents around Southeast Missouri and online communities.

In this episode of 'Exposition', we discuss Joy's trip to 'America's Got Talent', her family's influence on her career, the vulnerabilities she aims to express through her music, and much more.

Joy Brooker performs at the first 2024 Fall Series of 'Tunes at Twilight' at Ivers Square Gazebo in Cape Girardeau on Friday, August 2nd at 6:30 PM.

Isabelle Murphy
Isabelle Murphy joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023. She is the co-producer of the podcast 'SEMO Spotlight', and also serves as co-host of 'Morning Edition' on KRCU Public Radio. Isabelle is a Music: Vocal Performance Major at Southeast Missouri State and is active in vocal ensembles and performances at the River Campus.
