Exposition: 'Tunes at Twilight' Guest, Alex Riffle & The Stiff Riffs

After meeting in 2004, Alex Riffle began playing the banjo with Steve Walsh, Billy Watkins, and Doug Kennedy when he was 12 years old.

Steve, Billy, and Doug have been playing mandolin, bass, and guitar with each other for nearly 50 years, and became the official "Alex Riffle & The Stiff Riffs" in 2005. Now, they continue to make appearances in Missouri and Southern Illinois as a full acoustic Bluegrass band with guitarist Drew Thurmond, and fiddle player Bobby Lewis.

In this week's 'Exposition' interview, we discussed their beginnings in Bluegrass, upcoming performances, and their excitement to come back and perform in Cape Girardeau.

Alex Riffle & The Stiff Riffs are performing at the 'Tunes at Twilight' event in Downtown Cape at the Ivers Square gazebo on May 17th, 2024 at 7:00 PM.