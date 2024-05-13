Exposition: Professional Lyric Soprano Brittany Graham Visits 'Caffe Concerto' to Speak About Vocal Career, with Beginnings in Cape Girardeau

Brittany Graham is a professional lyric soprano, and Cape Central, Southeast Missouri State University Holland College of Arts and Media Alumna. She later earned her Masters in Vocal Performance from Webster University in St. Louis.

She has an upcoming performance with the Cedar Rapids Opera—in Edwin Penhorwood's 'Too Many Sopranos'.

On May 13, 2024, Brittany Graham visited with Caffe Concerto host Mary Mims to talk about some of her upcoming performances and experiences as she began her vocal career in Cape Girardeau, gaining notoriety in the broader vocal performing arts world throughout her career.