Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Professional Lyric Soprano Brittany Graham Visits 'Caffe Concerto' to Speak About Vocal Career, with Beginnings in Cape Girardeau

By Mary Collier Mims
Published May 13, 2024 at 3:45 PM CDT
Brittany Graham with 'Caffe Concerto' host, Mary Mims during her on-air interview on May 13, 2024.
KRCU/John Moore
/
krcu.org
Brittany Graham with 'Caffe Concerto' host, Mary Mims during her on-air interview on May 13, 2024.

Brittany Graham is a professional lyric soprano, and Cape Central, Southeast Missouri State University Holland College of Arts and Media Alumna. She later earned her Masters in Vocal Performance from Webster University in St. Louis.

She has an upcoming performance with the Cedar Rapids Opera—in Edwin Penhorwood's 'Too Many Sopranos'.

On May 13, 2024, Brittany Graham visited with Caffe Concerto host Mary Mims to talk about some of her upcoming performances and experiences as she began her vocal career in Cape Girardeau, gaining notoriety in the broader vocal performing arts world throughout her career.

Mary Collier Mims
Mary Collier Mims returns to public radio on the heels of a 35-year teaching career in music. Her on-air debut was in 1979 on WTSU-FM, an NPR affiliate in Troy, AL. Mary taught at Troy State University for nine years and moved to Cape Girardeau with her husband Bruce and son George Aplin in 1989. She taught voice, music appreciation, aural skills, and music education courses at Southeast Missouri State University from 1989-1992 and 2011-2017. Her public school teaching years were spent in service to Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Nell Holcomb R-IV. Mary enjoys fishing, birding, and being a grandma to Jerry, Bree, and Violet.
