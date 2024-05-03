© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Student Director Sarah Grosse Previews 'Yeast Nation' on River Campus

By Ashton Randolph
Published May 3, 2024 at 11:57 AM CDT
Ashton Randolph
On this episode of 'Exposition', we hear from Sarah Grosse, as she previews the musical, 'Yeast Nation'.

Sarah Grosse is pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theater Degree with a minor in Music. She will graduate from Southeast Missouri State University in May 2024.

Sarah is directing a show from the Signature Series on the River Campus called 'Yeast Nation'.

She talks about the plot of 'Yeast Nation' and compares her previous roles in acting to her current position as student director of this production.

'Yeast Nation' is playing in the Rust Flexible Theater on SEMO's River Campus on May 3rd at 7:30 pm and May 5th at 2:00 pm.

Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
