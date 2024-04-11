Exposition: Acting Student Sylvia Muchmore Previews 'Moving Perspectives' Dance Recital

Sylvia Muchmore is a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting student at Southeast Missouri State University. She will perform in 'Moving Perspectives,' a student-choreographed dance recital on SEMO's River Campus.

In this episode, Sylvia describes her passion for acting and interest in dance. She will be featured in duet and group performances in 'Moving Perspectives' on April 19th and 20th at 7:30 pm in the Rust Flexible Theater on River Campus.