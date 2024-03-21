Exposition: Dr. Felipe Brito Talks About 'Jazz At The Hall' Event and Life as a Musician and Teacher

On Tues. March 19, Dr. Felipe Brito stopped by Caffe Concerto to talk about his group's upcoming performance at Scout Hall's 'Jazz At The Hall' series, with saxophonist Bennett Wood in Cape Girardeau.

Bennett Wood/Scout Hall / https://www.thescouthall.com/events/jazz-at-the-hall Bennett Wood, is Director of Jazz Studies at Webster University and Education Coordinator at Jazz St. Louis, leading his own groups at nationally recognized venues, including Crosstown Arts, the Elephant Room and Jazz St. Louis.

He shared some of the music from his group The Felipe Brito Quintet, discussed some of his experiences and memorable performances, and balancing the challenges of serving as assistant professor of Trombone and the Director of Jazz Studies at Southeast Missouri State University, as well as his active life as a musician outside of the classroom.

Dr. Brito is driven by a deep belief in the genuine connection made through music and strives to share this powerful interaction with audiences and students of all ages and backgrounds.

He is the Development Director at Amistad Caribbean Arts Camp, and Founder and CEO of Brito Consulting LLC, a digital marketing company for musicians, artists, performers, entrepreneurs, nonprofit arts organizations, and creative thinkers.

As an educator, Dr. Brito worked as the Adjunct Professor of Trombone at Temple College and Texas A&M University Central-Texas, Band Director and Entrepreneurship Teacher at IDEA Montopolis College Prep, Austin Soundwaves, The Roberto Ocasio Latin Jazz Camp, Anglo Itu, ASSATEMEC, and Projeto Guri.

As a performer, Dr. Felipe Brito worked as the Principal Trombonist for the Cleveland Opera Theater Orchestra and Substitute Trombone for the Canton Symphony Orchestra, and Erie Philharmonic. He performed with Branford Marsalis, Robin Eubanks, Raul de Souza, Joe Lovano, Stefon Harris, Jorge Santana, Bobby Sanabria, Nils Landgren, Eddie Montalvo, and several major jazz, classical, and Latin musicians.

He holds degrees from UNICAMP, Indiana University, Cleveland Institute of Music, The University of Texas at Austin, and the State University of Campinas (Brazil).

Bennett Wood is Director of Jazz Studies at Webster University and Education Coordinator at Jazz St. Louis, leading his own groups at nationally recognized venues, including Crosstown Arts, the Elephant Room and Jazz St. Louis. Wood has performed alongside internationally acclaimed musicians including Nat Adderley Jr., Ralph Bowen, Chris Cheek, John Clayton, Alan Ferber, Andre Hayward, Sean Jones, Doug Lawrence, Butch Miles, Allison Miller, Greg Osby, Bruce Saunders, Maria Schneider, Terrell Stafford, and Kenny Werner.

The Felipe Brito Quintet will join saxophonist Bennett Wood for an evening of jazz standards at Scout Hall on Friday, March 29, at 7:30 pm. Doors open at 7 pm.

