Exposition: Kasey Sharpe Shares Her Preparation Experience for SEMO's Winter Dance Collection Performances

Kasey Sharpe is one of the performers in the upcoming Southeast River Campus production, the 2024 Winter Dance Collection. Her passion is tap dance and she shares her experiences in preparing for the opportunity to showcase her talents at the upcoming production, and her performing arts background, as well as a preview for the event.

Performances of the Winter Dance Collection will be in the Bedell Performance Hall Thurs. Feb. 15th, 16th, and 17th, at 7:30 pm, and conclude on Sun. Feb. 18th, at 2 pm.

This year's production features an original work by choreographer Kia Smith, and showcases a variety of original works by student and faculty choreographers.