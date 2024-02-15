© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Kasey Sharpe Shares Her Preparation Experience for SEMO's Winter Dance Collection Performances

By Ashton Randolph
Published February 15, 2024 at 6:20 PM CST
Kasey Sharpe stops by the KRCU Public Radio studios to talk about her preparation for the 'Winter Dance Collection' performances, which will be held at the River Campus, Feb. 15th - 18th, 2024.
KRCU/Ashton Randolph
Kasey Sharpe stops by the KRCU Public Radio studios to talk about her preparation for the 'Winter Dance Collection' performances, which will be held at the River Campus, Feb. 15th - 18th, 2024.

Kasey Sharpe is one of the performers in the upcoming Southeast River Campus production, the 2024 Winter Dance Collection. Her passion is tap dance and she shares her experiences in preparing for the opportunity to showcase her talents at the upcoming production, and her performing arts background, as well as a preview for the event.

Performances of the Winter Dance Collection will be in the Bedell Performance Hall Thurs. Feb. 15th, 16th, and 17th, at 7:30 pm, and conclude on Sun. Feb. 18th, at 2 pm.

This year's production features an original work by choreographer Kia Smith, and showcases a variety of original works by student and faculty choreographers.

Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
