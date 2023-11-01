© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Dr. Jim Daughters Talks About SEMO Band Performance Experience at Bands of America Super Regionals

By Ashton Randolph
Published November 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT
Dr. Jim Daughters, SEMO's Director of Bands visited the KRCU Public Radio studios for his 'Exposition' interview.
KRCU/Ashton Randolph
Dr. Jim Daughters, SEMO's Director of Bands visited the KRCU Public Radio studios for his 'Exposition' interview.

Dr. Jim Daughters is the Director of Bands at Southeast Missouri State University.

This fall, Dr. Daughters and the SEMO Marching Band performed in an exhibition in Indianapolis, IN at the Bands of America Super Regional Championships. SEMO's Marching Band was one of only two college marching bands in the nation chosen to perform at the competition.

He shared his experience as a band director about the challenges the band had to overcome during the COVID-19 social distancing months, bringing the group back together to prepare for their upcoming performances, and what it meant for band members to be part of an exhibition, showcasing their talents.

Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast
Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
