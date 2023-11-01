Exposition: Dr. Jim Daughters Talks About SEMO Band Performance Experience at Bands of America Super Regionals

Dr. Jim Daughters is the Director of Bands at Southeast Missouri State University.

This fall, Dr. Daughters and the SEMO Marching Band performed in an exhibition in Indianapolis, IN at the Bands of America Super Regional Championships. SEMO's Marching Band was one of only two college marching bands in the nation chosen to perform at the competition.

He shared his experience as a band director about the challenges the band had to overcome during the COVID-19 social distancing months, bringing the group back together to prepare for their upcoming performances, and what it meant for band members to be part of an exhibition, showcasing their talents.

