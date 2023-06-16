Exposition: Rod Picott Plays Final 'Tunes at Twilight' Show for 2023 Spring Series

Rod Picott has released thirteen albums over the last twenty years and at the age of fifty-seven, he's still running strong.

Picott, a former construction worker, traded his hammer for a guitar and never looked into the rearview mirror. Picott has written two poetry collections God In His Slippers and Murmuration (Mezcalita Press). His book of short stories titled Out Past The Wires is published by Working Title Farm. Rod Picott was born in New Hampshire, raised in Maine, and has lived in Nashville Tennessee for twenty-five years. He is unnaturally prolific and released four albums in the last three years to rave reviews.

Picott has had songs placed in television and film projects including The FX series Justified and the Michael Douglas film Solitary Man. His song "Circus Girl" was featured in the PBS documentary Circus.

Picott types with two fingers as he failed typing class – though excelled in English and Literature. Rod Picott has toured as the opening act for Alison Krauss & Union Station and won the 'Song of the Year' award at The Austin Music Awards for his song “Broke Down” co-written with Slaid Cleaves. Picott’s latest release is a double cd titled Wood, Steal Dust & Dreams featuring the twenty-three songs co-written with Slaid Cleaves over the last thirty years.

KRCU Public Radio had a chance to catch up with Rod Picott before his performance at 'Tunes at Twilight' on Fri. June 16th at 7 pm on the Ivers Square Gazebo stage in Downtown Cape.