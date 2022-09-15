© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
EXPOSITION.png
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni Talks About Upcoming Concert, 'Chamber Music Sundays at Three: Featuring Southeast'

Published September 15, 2022 at 7:52 PM CDT
Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni visits with 'Afternoon Classics' host, Mary Mims at the KRCU Public Radio Studios
John Moore, KRCU Public Radio
/
Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni visits with 'Afternoon Classics' host, Mary Mims at the KRCU Public Radio Studios

On this episode of 'Exposition', Afternoon Classics host, Mary Mims, speaks with Dr. Gabrielle Baffoni, Assistant Professor of Single Reeds at Southeast Missouri State University. The interview was recorded during a visit to the KRCU Studios on Thurs. Sept. 15th.

Dr. Baffoni talks about the unique, upcoming concert, which celebrates Department of Music graduates who are contributing to the field across the region and the nation. 'The Chamber Music Sundays at Three' concert will feature solo and chamber music repertoire.

The performance will be held in the River Campus Cultural Arts Center - Atrium, on Sun. Sept. 18th, at 3 p.m.

Tags
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast Southeast Missouri State University’s River CampusSundays At Three
Mary Collier Mims
Mary Collier Mims returns to public radio on the heels of a 35-year teaching career in music. Her on-air debut was in 1979 on WTSU-FM, an NPR affiliate in Troy, AL. Mary taught at Troy State University for nine years and moved to Cape Girardeau with her husband Bruce and son George Aplin in 1989. She taught voice, music appreciation, aural skills, and music education courses at Southeast Missouri State University from 1989-1992 and 2011-2017. Her public school teaching years were spent in service to Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Nell Holcomb R-IV. Mary enjoys fishing, birding, and being a grandma to Jerry, Bree, and Violet.
See stories by Mary Collier Mims
Latest Episodes