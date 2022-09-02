© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: 'Tunes at Twilight' Guest Rip Lee Pryor

Published September 2, 2022 at 12:23 AM CDT
Rip Lee Pryor
Devin Miller
Rip Lee Pryor

*KRCU Public Radio spoke with Rip Lee Pryor before his performance at 'Tunes at Twilight' on Friday, September 2nd, 2022.

Rip Lee Pryor is the son of the late Chicago Blues Legend Snooky Pryor.

Raised deeply connected to the Blues tradition, he is also very much his own man musically. Rip Lee has lived in Carbondale, Illinois for decades now and delivers foot-stomping and fiery acoustic, 50s-style Chicago blues.

He is a bluesman who plays guitar and harmonica, and is a terrific performer that can stand tall on the merit of his own marvelous musicianship.

Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast
John Moore
John is a proud 2006 Alum of Southeast Missouri State University, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication – Radio option, with a minor in Management. He has been a life-long listener of KRCU Public Radio, but began his radio career as a student DJ on Rage 103.7 KDMC-LP in 2003.
