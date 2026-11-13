Rebecca Rivas-Missouri Independent

Rebecca Rivas-Missouri IndependentMissouri Independent Reporter
Rebecca Rivas covers Missouri's cannabis industry. A graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism, she has been reporting in Missouri since 2001, including more than a decade as senior reporter and video producer at the St. Louis American, the nation’s leading African-American newspaper.
Missouri Independent is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.
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Retailers offered steep discounts and gave away products as a state law pushed much of the hemp-derived THC market out of unlicensed stores