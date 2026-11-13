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Rebecca Rivas is a reporter with 'Missouri Independent'.

Rebecca Rivas-Missouri Independent

Missouri Independent Reporter

Rebecca Rivas covers Missouri's cannabis industry. A graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism, she has been reporting in Missouri since 2001, including more than a decade as senior reporter and video producer at the St. Louis American, the nation’s leading African-American newspaper.

Missouri Independent is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.