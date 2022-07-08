Meghna Chakrabarti
Meghna Chakrabarti is the award-winning host and editor of On Point. Based in Boston, she is on the air Monday through Friday.
Meghna Chakrabarti serves as host and editor of On Point. (Liz Linder / WBUR)
The Alliance for Women in Media honored On Point's episode "A Look Back at 1992 Los Angeles And America Since Rodney King" with a 2022 national Gracie Award for Best News Documentary. The Alliance for Women in Media also gave Meghna an honorable mention for best nationally syndicated non-commercial correspondent/host.
On Point's episode on Los Angeles since Rodney King also won a 2022 regional Edward R. Murrow award for best news documentary. In 2021, On Point won a National Edward R. Murrow award for best news documentary for "What the President Knew." The show examined presidential decision-making before 9/11 and the COVID pandemic.
Chakrabarti is the former host of Radio Boston, WBUR’s acclaimed weekday local show. She's the former host of Modern Love: The Podcast, a collaboration of WBUR and The New York Times (2016-2020) and was the primary fill-in host for Here & Now, NPR and WBUR's midday show. She reported on New England transportation and energy issues for WBUR’s news department.
-
The United States spends more on health care than any other country in the world. But Americans aren't as healthy as people living in other developed countries. Could artificial intelligence change all that?