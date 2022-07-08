Hear Smarter health: Artificial Intelligence and the Future of American Health Care, Sundays at 3pm on July 10th, 17th, 24th, and 31st on KRCU Public Radio.

WBUR's On Point brings you Smarter health, a four-part series exploring how artificial intelligence and machine learning may revolutionize the healthcare industry.

We'll investigate the technology already available, or in development, for clinical settings, examine the ethical dilemmas the technology presents in medicine and understand the guide rails and regulations in progress to advise AI advancements.

We'll also hear from the people involved in AI in health care; scientists developing tools, clinicians and doctors using the tools, and patients experiencing changing technology as part of their care.

Episode breakdown

Episode 1. How AI is transforming health care: Artificial intelligence offers the potential to improve health care — from predicting someone’s risk of having a heart attack to predicting seizure loads for epilepsy patients, to solving public health problems. What is the potential for AI to transform American health care? Debuted May 27.

Episode 2. Ethics of the death predictor: We'll break down the ethical considerations of AI in health care. What are the privacy concerns about data collection, and how can researchers and developers advance tools while protecting patients? Debuted June 3.

Episode 3. Regulating the algorithm: As AI develops in the health care space,

regulations need to develop in tandem. We'll talk to the head of the FDA’s

digital health division, Dr. Matthew Diamond, about what role the FDA will play as AI expands. We’ll also talk to experts about guardrails needed to ensure patient safety and privacy. Debuted June 10.

Episode 4. The people of AI: Our final episode gets up close with the people working and developing AI technology, and the patients receiving AI care. How can this technology thrive in our complex and broken health care system? Debuted June 17.