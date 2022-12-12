Mark Moran is a veteran journalist who began his reporting career in Alaska covering the environment, local government and the Oil Industry. He moved south and opened Iowa Public Radio's State capitol bureau where he covered the state legislature, Iowa's presidential caucuses and statewide issues. Heading over to Arizona, Moran was News Director and then VP of News for the NPR station in Phoenix. There, he helped create the Fronteras Desk, a bi-national reporting network covering issues of immigration, demographics, cultural and social issues and opened bureaus in the U.S. Southwest and Mexico. He likes dogs and horses and spends as much time outdoors as possible.

Honors and Awards: Multiple Edward R. Murrow awards AP awards

Languages Spoken: English Some Spanish

Topic Expertise: Climate Water Immigration Desert topography

Local Expertise: Phoenix area, Sonoran Desert US-Mexico Border

Demographic Expertise: Central and South American Immigrants Homeless