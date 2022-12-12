© 2022 KRCU Public Radio
headshot_Mark Moran.jpg

Mark Moran

Missouri Public News Service Producer-Editor

Mark Moran is a veteran journalist who began his reporting career in Alaska covering the environment, local government and the Oil Industry. He moved south and opened Iowa Public Radio's State capitol bureau where he covered the state legislature, Iowa's presidential caucuses and statewide issues. Heading over to Arizona, Moran was News Director and then VP of News for the NPR station in Phoenix. There, he helped create the Fronteras Desk, a bi-national reporting network covering issues of immigration, demographics, cultural and social issues and opened bureaus in the U.S. Southwest and Mexico. He likes dogs and horses and spends as much time outdoors as possible.

Honors and Awards: Multiple Edward R. Murrow awards AP awards

Languages Spoken: English Some Spanish

Topic Expertise: Climate Water Immigration Desert topography

Local Expertise: Phoenix area, Sonoran Desert US-Mexico Border

Demographic Expertise: Central and South American Immigrants Homeless

  • Old books bound by a new shiny chain with an old padlock. Forbidden old works on a wooden table. Dark background.
    News
    Librarians Lament Censorship in MO
    Mark Moran
    Book bans occurred in 138 school districts in 32 states between 2021 and the middle of 2022. These districts represent 5,049 schools with a combined enrollment of nearly 4 million students, according to PEN America.
  • Baseball Fans Don't Rush to Embrace Classic
    Mark Moran
    The World Baseball Classic, a tournament involving teams from North America, Latin America and Asia, boasts a lot of Major League all-stars and potentially intriguing rivalries. Whether fans embrace the event remains to be seen.