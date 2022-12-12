Mark MoranMissouri Public News Service Producer-Editor
Mark Moran is a veteran journalist who began his reporting career in Alaska covering the environment, local government and the Oil Industry. He moved south and opened Iowa Public Radio's State capitol bureau where he covered the state legislature, Iowa's presidential caucuses and statewide issues. Heading over to Arizona, Moran was News Director and then VP of News for the NPR station in Phoenix. There, he helped create the Fronteras Desk, a bi-national reporting network covering issues of immigration, demographics, cultural and social issues and opened bureaus in the U.S. Southwest and Mexico. He likes dogs and horses and spends as much time outdoors as possible.
Honors and Awards: Multiple Edward R. Murrow awards AP awards
Languages Spoken: English Some Spanish
Topic Expertise: Climate Water Immigration Desert topography
Local Expertise: Phoenix area, Sonoran Desert US-Mexico Border
Demographic Expertise: Central and South American Immigrants Homeless
-
Book bans occurred in 138 school districts in 32 states between 2021 and the middle of 2022. These districts represent 5,049 schools with a combined enrollment of nearly 4 million students, according to PEN America.
-
The World Baseball Classic, a tournament involving teams from North America, Latin America and Asia, boasts a lot of Major League all-stars and potentially intriguing rivalries. Whether fans embrace the event remains to be seen.