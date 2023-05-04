© 2023 KRCU Public Radio
Health & Science
Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

Advocates Push for More Post-Partum Funding

KRCU Public Radio | By Mark Moran
Published May 4, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT
By federal law, all states provide Medicaid coverage for pregnancy-related services to pregnant women with incomes up to 133% of the federal poverty level and cover them up to 60 days postpartum, according to KFF. Missouri lawmakers are considering expanding these services to cover a year.
Healthcare advocates in Missouri are urging support for a measure that would expand healthcare services for new mothers on Medicaid.

Senate Bill 45 would expand coverage for those new moms from two months to a full year.

Right now, women on Medicaid who have babies lose that coverage after 60 days... and with it - said Missouri Highlands Healthcare CEO Karen White - services that are critical to reducing mortality and morbidity rates among the most vulnerable new mothers, who are at high risk for suffering life-threatening post-partum conditions such as hypertension, diabetes or acute cardiovascular emergencies.

"For instance," said White, "if the mother has bleeding or a hemorrhage and dies past that 60 mark, then that child is an orphan - you know, motherless."

White said the benefits extension would also apply to mental-health services which are often in much greater need when new moms are confronted with post-partum depression.

A multi-year study by the Missouri Department of Health shows moms on Medicaid are eight times more likely to die within one year of pregnancy than women with private health insurance, which White said further establishes the need to pass Senate Bill 45.

Missouri's maternal mortality rate is ranked eighth worst in the nation, and that same health department study says 75% of those deaths are preventable.

White admitted that while the $3.7 million price tag is steep, the services that money will provide are a worthy, life-saving investment.

"It is a huge ask of the state of Missouri and the budget to extend this coverage the additional ten months," said White. "My argument would be that I think overall it will save money because it will keep folks out of the emergency room."

White added that the extension would also allow a new mother to continue with the doctor she has seen throughout her pregnancy and delivery, further reducing post-partum provider transitions and potential medical complications.

The bill awaits action in a conference committee.

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.

Mark Moran
Mark Moran is a veteran journalist who began his reporting career in Alaska covering the environment, local government and the Oil Industry. He moved south and opened Iowa Public Radio's State capitol bureau where he covered the state legislature, Iowa's presidential caucuses and statewide issues. Heading over to Arizona, Moran was News Director and then VP of News for the NPR station in Phoenix. There, he helped create the Fronteras Desk, a bi-national reporting network covering issues of immigration, demographics, cultural and social issues and opened bureaus in the U.S. Southwest and Mexico. He likes dogs and horses and spends as much time outdoors as possible.
