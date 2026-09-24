Ariana Figueroa-States Newsroom

Ariana Figueroa-States NewsroomReporter for States Newsroom/DC Bureau
Ariana Figueroa covers the nation's capital for States Newsroom. Her coverage areas include immigration, congressional policy, and legal challenges, with a focus on how those policies impact the lives of immigrants and migrants coming to the U.S.
Missouri Independent is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.
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A vast and growing network of artificial intelligence-driven Flock cameras could violate constitutional privacy rights, U.S. senators on a Judiciary Committee subcommittee said during a Wednesday hearing.