© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ariana Figueroa

Ariana Figueroa-States Newsroom

Reporter for States Newsroom/DC Bureau

Ariana Figueroa covers the nation's capital for States Newsroom. Her coverage areas include immigration, congressional policy, and legal challenges, with a focus on how those policies impact the lives of immigrants and migrants coming to the U.S.

Missouri Independent is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.