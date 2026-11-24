A new report found Missouri had more law enforcement agencies signed up for a federal immigration task force than all but two states as of Oct. 1.

The report from the advocacy group FWD.us counted 139 Missouri agencies partnering with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It estimated the agencies could qualify for $60 million in federal payments through fiscal 2026. The program lets designated officers carry out some immigration enforcement during routine police work.

Felicity Rose, vice president of criminal justice research and policy for FWD.us and the report's co-author, said an earlier version of the program affected decisions about whether to engage with law enforcement.

“We saw clear evidence from that time that it increased vulnerability to crime among immigrant communities because they were less comfortable calling local police,” Rose explained.

ICE said the partnerships improve public safety by helping federal, state, and local officers share information. The agency said participating officers receive specialized training and work under federal supervision when carrying out immigration enforcement.

Rose noted her team does not yet have data showing whether the current program is having the same effects she described under the earlier version. FWD.us estimated more than 1,700 Missouri law enforcement officers have been deputized to enforce immigration law under ICE’s task force program. Rose added her team looked at what happens to the federal money coming with those partnerships.

“We're hearing from some agencies, the money that they've received and what they've done with it. But there's no systematic reporting. Most agencies have resisted sharing any information about the program. These are taxpayer dollars that were taken out of Medicaid and SNAP,” Rose emphasized.

The report found at least one in four immigration arrests in Missouri in July involved officers working under ICE’s broader 287(g) program, which includes arrests under other types of ICE agreements, including those operating in local jails.

Missouri News Service originally published this story.