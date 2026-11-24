Long before European contact, what is now the Midwestern, eastern, and southeastern portions of the United States was home to a distinguished Native American population.

The history of indigenous populations in the United States is honored annually in National Native American Heritage Month. However, many archaeologists, historians, and anthropologists make efforts to honor the rich and diverse history of Indigenous populations daily.

Archaeologists broadly refer to the individuals who once lived in these parts of the globe as the Mississippian people, though that title actually describes a diverse array of Indigenous communities, cultures, and identities, according to SEMO anthropology professor Dr. Jennifer Bengtson.

“Maybe some of them identified themselves as part of the same cultural system, but some of them may have had more separate identities,” Bengtson said.

While many details – such as what they identified themselves as – have been lost to time, archaeologists often learn what they did by looking into historical sites for mounds and other types of landscape modification. Even outside of mounds, various other pieces of evidence are used to uncover the cultures and practices of Indigenous populations.

“Even when you look across a landscape, and you don’t see a huge visible mound, that doesn’t mean that underground there are not preserved remnants of communities and houses,” Bengtson said.

One of the most notable historic sites is Cahokia Mounds, located just across the river from modern-day St. Louis, Missouri. It is the largest pre-Columbian settlement north of Mexico.

Bengtson said it is always important to acknowledge the history of the landscapes we inhabit.

“I think that curiosity about the past is something a lot of people have and share. But to be responsible stewards of the landscape that we live on now, an important part of that is learning about the past people who were here before,” Bengtson said. “Protecting archaeological sites that hold the information that we need to learn that history and also to acknowledge and respect the connections of contemporary living tribes today.”

Bengtson said it is very common for different Indigenous cultures to be conflated into a stereotype. She said her students are often intrigued when they learn how diverse Native American cultures really are.

“In popular media, oftentimes, Native Americans are depicted in one way as a kind of stereotype. That is not really the lived reality of the majority of Native American people today, or in the past,” Dr. Bengtson said. “Not all Native Americans lived in tipis, for example, as is popularly depicted.”

Bengtson said that while it’s common for tribal histories to be interconnected, it’s a mistake to believe Native American culture everywhere was the same.

At SEMO’s Crisp Museum, Native American history is highlighted through a collection of artifacts from pre-Columbian tribes, as well as extensive information on the Mississippian Period and the practices and society of the Mississippian people.

On Tuesday, Nov. 11, they hosted curator and repatriation specialist for the Missouri Historical Society, Brady Wolf, who delivered a presentation about the history of Indigenous peoples in Missouri and the importance of collection, curation, and repatriation work.

Wolf likewise emphasized that Native American culture is not a monolith, as there were many different tribes and practices prevalent in pre-Columbian communities.

“These histories do not get discussed very widely, and that is so important,” Wolf said during his presentation. “And that’s why we’re trying to build things as an accessible resource so people can dive into the histories of the many nations that have impacted and in many ways defined Missouri’s history.”

The Southeast Arrow—a student-run news organization at Southeast Missouri State University and a partner with KRCU Public Radio—originally published this story.