As Missourians head into the final weekend before Thanksgiving, many will be hitting grocery stores to stock up for the holiday feast.

The American Heart Association said families can save money without sacrificing nutrition or their favorite traditions. It suggested planning meals before shopping, comparing grocery store sales and choosing affordable seasonal produce such as sweet potatoes, carrots and winter squash.

Sonia Deal, a registered nurse and board member of the American Heart Association, said healthy holiday eating does not mean giving up the foods you love.

"One Thanksgiving meal isn't going to make or break your health. What matters most is what you do the rest of the year," Deal explained.

The association recommended checking canned and frozen food labels for added sugars and sodium, and adding more fruits and vegetables to the plate. Other suggestions included removing the skin from turkey, using less gravy and freezing leftovers for future meals.

Deal encouraged people to practice moderation rather than focus on food restrictions. She stressed it is important to be mindful of how much you are eating.

"Paying attention to when you're full and really just thinking about, 'OK, I'm satisfied,' versus 'I've stuffed myself, I'm eating, and I know I'm satisfied, but I'm still eating,'" Deal advised.

Medical professionals urged families to make physical activity part of their Thanksgiving traditions, whether it is taking a walk after dinner or playing outside with the kids. The organization said enjoying food, spending time with loved ones and practicing gratitude can all be part of a healthy holiday.

Missouri News Service, a partner with KRCU Public Radio, originally published this story.