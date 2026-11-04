Missouri After-School Meals Fill a Critical Hunger Gap

For thousands of Missouri children, the end of the school day can mean the end of access to nutritious meals.

Efforts are being carried out in the face of significant demand. More than 18% of children in the state experienced food insecurity in 2024, according to the latest Missouri Kids Count analysis.

Stephanie Smith, associate director of the Missouri State Alliance of YMCAs, which represents programs providing after-school meals to children across the state, said the need is great.

"Which means they don't know after they leave school and have that nutrition at lunch, we don't know necessarily that they'll have an opportunity to eat something nutritious in the evening. And so our programs fill that gap," Smith explained.

Smith pointed out the YMCA alliance is the largest provider of childcare in Missouri. She added providing nutritious meals helps children stay focused, complete homework and participate in activities, while easing financial pressures on families.

Federal funding supports after-school and summer meal programs in Missouri. Smith noted a policy change allows rural communities to provide take-home meals for children, with some programs offering up to seven days' worth of food at once.

"It's one of those programs that is fully supported by funding through the USDA, and so I would just like to see those programs stay strong and continue to fill the gap for nutrition for kids," Smith emphasized.

Smith pointed out federal reimbursements help participating organizations continue serving meals to children throughout the year. She added with Thanksgiving approaching, the need is even greater.

"Holidays and weekends, all those times when kids aren't in school, are critical for nutrition. So many of our Ys, they provide food pantries for the children and families that are in our programs and even for just the community at large," Smith underscored.

According to the Food Research and Action Center, an estimated 14 million U.S. children lived in households experiencing food insecurity in 2024, up from nearly 14 million the previous year.