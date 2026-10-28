Going Public: Leslie Washington Talks About 10th Anniversary of 'SEMO Moms Demand Action', Meeting and Personal Care Item Drive

In this episode of 'Going Public', we speak with Leslie Washington, a local chapter representative of 'SEMO Moms Demand Action', about their Oct. 28, 2026, Tenth Anniversary meeting at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, and their Personal Care Drive for domestic violence shelters in Southeast Missouri.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The local personal-care item drive runs October 28 through November 6. Accepted donations include hygiene items such as deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, lotion, shampoo, conditioner, combs, and brushes.

Graphic by Sarah Walter / KRCU Public Radio The SEMO Moms Demand Action Personal Care Drive runs through Nov. 6, 2026.

Drop-off locations are at KRCU Public Radio offices in the Serena Building on the Campus of Southeast Missouri State University, the Military and Veteran Services office in the University Center at Southeast Missouri State University, and Ritter Real Estate Offices in Cape Girardeau.

During the conversation, Leslie also spoke about her experience as a domestic violence survivor and the importance of recognizing the seriousness of abuse.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is 1-800-799-7233. If in need of services, people can also text 'BEGIN' to 88788. The Safe House in Southeast Missouri is another local resource.