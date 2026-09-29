Advocates Sound Alarm as Illinois Kids Navigate 'Nicotine Ecosystem'

Young people in Illinois are navigating more than just vaping when it comes to nicotine, and experts said the changing landscape can make use harder to detect.

Youth vaping is at its lowest level in nearly a decade, but more than 1.4 million middle and high school students nationwide still vape.

Kristen Tertzakian, vice president of development and partnerships for the nonprofit public health organization Truth Initiative, said illegal flavored disposable vapes remain popular, while discreet, high-nicotine pouches are gaining ground.

"Students could be vaping in the classroom, take a puff, the teacher doesn't see it," Terzakian explained. "They may be using products in the bathroom, and certainly with oral nicotine pouches, they may be using them, and a parent and educator would have no idea."

Terzakian pointed out that using multiple products can increase nicotine exposure and addiction risk and affect developing brains, including effects on attention span, learning, mood and impulse control. She encouraged parents to have open and ongoing conversations about nicotine and its risks.

Illinois has recently expanded its tobacco tax to cover nicotine pouches and settled a case involving Posh, a best-selling disposable vape brand. Cook County also launched a youth vaping campaign this summer to bring vaping-prevention education into schools and communities.

Terzakian stressed that while schools should have and follow tobacco and nicotine policies, she urged educators to recognize how addictive nicotine is and how much the products are marketed to young people.

"We don't necessarily want to punish students; we want to help them quit and give them the resources to quit in a very judgment-free way," Terzakian emphasized.

Truth Initiative offers free digital resources, including Vaping: Know the Truth for students and educators and its confidential EX Program for quitting, developed with Mayo Clinic for people age 13 and older. It supports quitting through personalized plans, text messages, and an online support community. Students can enroll by texting NIC-BREAK to 88709.

Illinois News Connection originally published this story.