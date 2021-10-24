-
Experts at the local, state, and federal level are battling a problem they say is growing surprisingly fast. WSIU's Jennifer Fuller explores the issue...
Southeastern Missouri is on the front end of a potential heroin overdose epidemic that is reminiscent of a similar situation that gripped St. Louis…
The Southeast Missouri Drug Free Communities Coalition held their second annual P.E.E.P.S conference Monday at the Miner Baptist Church in Sikeston.…
Not many of us are chemists. Yet by removing one oxygen atom average people here in Missouri regularly are turning common decongestants like Sudafed and…
Law enforcement and pharmacy retailers are working together to try to choke off the supply of a basic ingredient for making…
Over eighty people were arrested Wednesday morning on drug and firearms charges in a massive law enforcement operation in Missouri’s Bootheel and…