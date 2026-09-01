SEMO Shares Updates on Talbert Terrace, Including New 18-foot Redhawk Sculpture

An 18-foot bronze Redhawk sculpture is set to stand at the center of SEMO’s Talbert Terrace as construction continues on Kent Library’s terrace space.

The sculpture is set to be placed in the middle of the plaza area facing Kent Library, with the Academic Dome serving as a background. The sculpture is expected to make its debut in October, just in time for Homecoming 2026.

Project manager for facilities management Tom Hadler said that they are looking at the sculpture as the heart of campus.

“With Academic [Hall] here across the street, Kent Library, this is essentially the middle of campus,” Hadler said. “So, we’re giving it a heart now and creating even stronger identity for SEMO students.”

According to Hadler, construction for Talbert Terrace began the first week of May after the previous school year ended. Hadler said construction is expected to be completed by the end of September. The sculpture, which is being constructed separately by a company in New Jersey, will arrive in October.

Photo submitted by Tom Hadler A rendering of the planned hawk sculpture coming to Southeast Missouri State University, along with specifications for a granite base and installation.

Hadler also explained some additional work they are doing in the area.

“We’re actually putting paving in both lanes of Normal Avenue,” Hadler said. “From the front portico of Kent, all the way to the steps of Academic will be a part of the project, and by the end of September we’ll have full completion.”

Normal Avenue is currently open in the eastbound lane. The university is hoping to have the westbound lane open by Monday, Aug. 24 for the first day of classes. The university is looking to keep the westbound lane open permanently after it reopens on the 24th. The eastbound lane will be detoured around Kent Library.

Talbert Terrace will also give the fountains a larger presence in the area. Rather than having the fountain in the area in front of Kent Library, the new design will make stairs a central feature with waterfall fountains on either side.

Hadler said the changes will make the fountains more prominent on the site, as well as provide a nice and fresh change.

According to Hadler, the previous fountain was nearly thirty years old and developed a leak in its supply piping several years ago. Hadler said the university was unable to determine where that leak was occurring, leading to the decision to replace it in the redevelopment.

“We felt it was time for a nice, refreshing change up here,” Hadler said. “And that’s exactly what we’re going to get.”

The project will also maintain accessibility to Kent Library while changing the path students and visitors use to enter the building. Hadler said the new design will provide a new route into the library that is also accessible.

The Talbert family is fully funding the redevelopment as a gift to the university, Hadler said. He also said that the university is very appreciative of this gift that led to the area being named the Talbert Terrace.

The completed space is expected to provide students and visitors a space to gather near the center of campus, while the Redhawk sculpture will serve as a focal point for the redesigned terrace.

Hadler said the project is intended to turn the physical center of campus into a central gathering space for the university community.

“We’re looking at this being the heart of campus,” Hadler said.

