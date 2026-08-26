Missouri Campaign Flips the Script on Preventing Youth Substance Use

As Missouri students head back to school, prevention groups are giving a longtime anti-drug campaign a new push.

The initiative is called “Be Under Your Own Influence,” focused on encouraging the majority of young people who are already substance-free to stay that way. The latest Missouri Student Survey found that about one in nine high school students had vaped during the previous month, while about one in 10 had used alcohol.

Marietta Hagan, prevention specialist for CoxHealth, explained how the campaign works.

“It's a campaign that really celebrates what young people are doing well. It reinforces that they have the ability to make choices based on their own goals and values, and that they are in charge of their future,” Hagan outlined.

The survey found nearly half of Missouri high school students considered vaping products and alcohol at least somewhat easy to obtain. Hagan pointed out the campaign pushes back against the perception that substance use is the norm by reminding young people most of their peers are choosing to remain substance-free.

Substance use prevention experts said conversations with children about drugs and alcohol should begin early. Missouri survey data place the average age of first use at around 11, but Hagan noted facilities in her area report seeing children as young as 5 for substance use.

“It's important to start having those conversations with little ones and setting those expectations and carrying that message through their teens and their 20s," Hagen urged. "The younger you can start, the better, and of course, age-appropriate messaging for them.”

The campaign also addresses prescription-medication misuse. Hagan added that strong family relationships, positive social connections, and problem-solving skills can help protect children from substance use.

Missouri News Network originally published this story.

