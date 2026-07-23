MO Department of Commerce and Insurance to Answer Flood Damage Coverage Questions July 24th and 25 in Centerville, MO

It's now been about three weeks since historic flooding hit the Eastern Ozarks, especially in Wayne County, Missouri. The storms hit the area between July 9th and 11th, wiping out infrastructure and causing major property damage after several inches of rain fell in a short amount of time.

To help provide relief, consumer specialists with the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance are participating in a Multi-Agency Resource Center (MARC0 in Reynolds County to answer insurance questions about damage to homes and businesses caused by the recent flash floods.

According to a press release from the Department of Commerce and Insurance, the resource center will bring together recovery resources for communities, and the consumer specialists will answer questions, help residents understand their insurance policies and the claims process, and provide company contact information.

While flood insurance does exist, most homeowners insurance doesn’t cover flooding damage. Coverage must be purchased through a separate policy; homeowners may be able to check their policies for exclusions such as water damage.

Typically, flood insurance is available through the National Flood Insurance Program, often with a 30-day waiting period after the date of purchase.

Policyholders with questions or concerns about their insurance coverage can call DCI’s Consumer Hotline at 800-726-7390 or visit insurance.mo.gov/consumers.

The Multi-Agency Resource Center is available to residents on Friday, July 24, 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. and Saturday, July 25, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m at 2316 Green Street, Centerville, MO.

Earlier in the month, Gov. Mike Kehoe declared a State of Emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Plan in response to the ongoing severe storms and life-threatening flash flooding.