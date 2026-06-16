Rural Men in Illinois Urged to Prioritize Preventive Healthcare

Rural health advocates are urging men to get more comfortable with regular health checkups, citing research showing men in rural areas face poorer health outcomes and live shorter lives than those in urban areas.

Tracy Warner, executive director of the Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network, said higher rates of chronic disease, more high-risk occupations, and reduced access to care all contribute to those disparities. Warner added that cultural factors play a role. Many rural men are hardworking and have been conditioned to be self-reliant, she observed, making them less willing to miss work to see a doctor.

“That is something that they never saw their fathers do or their grandfathers do; they just keep going,” Warner explained. “It’s only when there is something that’s very severe that we see them seeking care rather than understanding that those preventative visits can be very important.”

Research shows routine checkups can lead to better detection and treatment of diseases and chronic conditions, and can improve overall well-being.

The Illinois Critical Access Hospital Network is working to raise awareness about the importance of early screenings for Men’s Health Month. Warner pointed out that rural hospitals are spread across the state, but financial constraints and workforce shortages make it harder to staff specialists at every location. It can create access issues for patients who may have to travel longer distances for cardiovascular or urology care.

High health care costs and insurance issues can get in the way, she noted.

“One big thing is the cost of insurance,” Warner emphasized. “The high-deductible health plans can discourage preventative testing.”

Warner underscored that rural hospitals are working to improve access by meeting people where they are, including through workplace screenings and events at churches, community gatherings, and agricultural events. Loved ones can also support the men in their lives by encouraging them to look after their health.

“I hear this from many, many women: ‘We’re responsible for many of the men in our lives,’” Warner observed. “If you’ve got a support person in your life, those are important things to remember and understand that people in your life care about you and want to have you be healthy and to be there.”

Illinois News Connection originally published this story.