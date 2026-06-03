Missouri Budget Wipes Out Funds for Healthy Food Aid

Missouri’s new budget eliminates $2 million in state funding for Double Up Food Bucks, a program that helps SNAP recipients buy more fresh fruits and vegetables.

Critics say the cut comes just months after state leaders pushed to limit sugary food purchases through public-assistance programs.

Donna Martin, director of Double Up Food Bucks in Missouri and Kansas, said losing the money will limit the organization’s ability to grow.

“Basically, it will just limit our ability to expand to other communities that are not currently being served,” Martin said. “And so that’s really what our goal has been.”

Supporters of eliminating the funding argue that Missouri faces a tighter budget outlook and that lawmakers must prioritize spending. They say newer programs, such as Double Up Food Bucks, should come under scrutiny when revenue is limited.

The program is expected to continue in the short term until the remaining aid is exhausted.

Advocates say Double Up Food Bucks allows SNAP recipients to double their purchasing power for healthy fresh fruits and vegetables at participating stores and farmers markets. Martin said that benefits have become even more important in recent months.

“The price of fruit and vegetables have increased 40% to 50% in just the last couple months,” Martin said. “That is a huge hit, not only for folks who receive SNAP benefits, but for us all.”

Martin said the program remains financially stable for now because of a federal USDA grant. But she warned that losing state support could make it harder to reach underserved areas, including rural communities that do not have participating stores.

“I get calls from folks that are pretty far away from our closest location that offers Double Up Food Bucks,” Martin said, “and it’s sad to me to be able to tell them that they can’t utilize the program.”

Missouri News Service, a partner with KRCU Public Radio, originally published this story.