MO Lawmakers Approve Measure to Expand Access to Birth Control

Missouri lawmakers have approved a provision in a broader health care bill that would allow people with private insurance to receive a 12-month supply of contraception at one time.

Supporters say the change could reduce gaps in use and make birth control easier to obtain.

Phyllis Langsdorf, president of the St. Louis section of the National Council of Jewish Women, said the measure is a major step for family planning in Missouri.

“It now expands the access to contraception, which is a critical step toward ensuring that everyone has the freedom to decide when, if, and how to grow their family without unnecessary barriers,” Langsdorf said.

The provision is part of House Bill 2596, which received final approval from the Legislature last week and was sent to Gov. Mike Kehoe.

Missouri Medicaid already covers an annual supply of contraception. The measure would extend that standard to many privately insured patients.

Langsdorf said the policy reflects strong public support for access to contraceptives in Missouri. Recent polling conducted as part of The Right Time initiative found that more than 85% of Missourians support access to birth control that ensures people can get the care they need.

“The gap in access to birth control happens because of cost, transportation, pharmacy hurdles, or insurance restrictions,” Langsdorf said. “This new policy helps remove those obstacles, gives Missourians greater control over their health, their future, and their families.”

Langsdorf said annual dispensing is already available in 23 states and Washington, D.C. She said providing a full year of contraception at once can help patients avoid missed refills and stay on their chosen method.

The Missouri News Service, a partner with KRCU Public Radio, originally published this story.