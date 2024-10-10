Mark Richardson

Mark has more than 35 years of experience as a professional journalist, working for newspapers, magazines, radio/TV, and digital media. Currently based in northeast Michigan, he has also worked in Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Austin, and Las Vegas, among other markets. Newsrooms include CBS News, The Associated Press, The Las Vegas Review-Journal, Austin American Statesman, Dun & Bradstreet, Time Warner, and Clear Channel Radio (iHeartMedia). Mark has a Bachelor of Journalism with a double major in print and broadcast news from The University of Texas at Austin (Hook 'em Horns!).

e-mail: mrichardson@publicnewsservice.org

Languages Spoken: English, Spanish

Topic Expertise: Politics, Government, Environment, Healthcare, Social Trends

Local Expertise: Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan