Cape Co. Residents Decide on Taxes, City Leadership, Public Education, and Infrastructure Funding in April 2026 General Municipal Election

Cape Girardeau County residents cast their votes on a wide range of decisions, including city leadership roles, taxes, educational funding, and infrastructure questions, on Tuesday, April 7th, 2026, for the General Municipal Election.

Cape Girardeau County Voting Map / Cape Girardeau County Clerk Cape Girardeau County Voting Map

Preliminary results from the election were available on the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's website late Tuesday night.

The official verification and certification process will be completed by a bi-partisan team of election judges on Thursday, April 9, 2026 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday, April 10, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday night, unofficial election results showed 10,524 people in Cape Girardeau County cast their ballots in the April 2026 general municipal election. That's just 19 percent of registered voters in the county.

The City of Cape Girardeau's Next Mayor for a Term of Four Years:

Robbie Guard: 3,175 (projected winner)

Stacy Kinder: 2,803

County 911 Subscriber Fee Question:

Shall Cape Girardeau County impose a monthly fee of $1.00 on a subscriber of any communications service that has been enabled to contact 911 for the purpose of funding 911 service in Cape Girardeau County?

Yes: 5,821 (projected)

No: 4,503

PROPOSITION A:

Shall the County of Cape Girardeau exempt senior citizens aged 62 and older from increases in the property tax liability due on such senior citizens’ primary residence?

Yes: 7,538 (projected)

No: 2,886

PROPOSITION B:

Shall the County of Cape Girardeau exempt eligible taxpayers from certain tax increases on eligible taxpayers’ primary residence above the liability incurred during the initial credit year?

Yes: 5,419 (projected)

No: 4,798

Proposition Tigers- Cape Girardeau School District No. 63:

Shall the Board of Education of the Cape Girardeau School District No. 63 borrow money in the amount of

$30,000,000 for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, renovating, expanding, improving, furnishing and

equipping school sites, buildings and related facilities for school purposes, including the expansion and renovation of Central Middle School, Phase II building renovations for Alma Schrader Elementary and Jefferson Elementary, and district-wide energy efficiency upgrades, and issue general obligation

bonds for the payment thereof? If this proposition is approved, the adjusted debt service levy of the school district is estimated to remain unchanged at $0.6647 per one hundred dollars assessed valuation of real and personal property.

Yes: 4,459 (projected)

No: 1,578

Question- City of Delta:

Shall the City of Delta, Missouri, issue its combined waterworks and sewerage system revenue bonds in the amount of up to Five Million Dollars ($5,000,000) for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, extending and improving the City's combined waterworks and sewerage system, the cost of operation and maintenance of said system and the principal of and interest on said revenue bonds to be payable solely

from the revenues derived by the City from the operation of its combined waterworks and sewerage system, including all future extensions and improvements thereto?

Yes: 39 (projected)

No: 12

Find the full *unofficial* April 7, 2026 General Municipal Election results on the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's website: capecounty.us/cape-girardeau-county-clerk/election-results