Experts: Many Missourians Are Missing Out on Health-Care Benefits

As the new year begins, many Missourians are still confused about their health insurance, and experts say that can cost people both money and care.

Deb Rambo, an insurance producer in Missouri who specializes in Medicare, said she sees uncertainty about health-care plans and benefits all the time, with seniors especially.

"When I visit with an individual and do their benefits review, and they say, 'Well, I need to go to the dentist,'" he said, "well, you do realize that you've had that coverage this year – and 'No, nobody told me that.'"

Rambo emphasized that insurance agents should follow up with seniors to make sure they understand their plan and avoid missing out on benefits. Information is also available through health plan websites, employer benefits offices, or by calling the number on the back of your insurance card.

Confusion over health plans and benefits isn’t unique to Missouri. Research shows that only about one in four adults feels confident they understand their coverage well enough to use it.

"So really getting a full understanding of your plan when you make that purchase and when your plan year starts, to really understand – when the time comes – if you happen to need care," said Amy Jordan, vice president for consumer experience and engagement at UnitedHealthcare. "There's a lot of different resources that you can tap into that people oftentimes aren't thinking about."

Experts recommend reviewing your benefits early in the year, using in-network providers when possible, and taking advantage of preventive and mental-health services included in many plans.

UnitedHealthcare contributes to our fund for reporting on health care.

The Missouri News Service originally published this story, and is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.