Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

High Premiums, Low Awareness: Navigating Illinois Health Insurance

KRCU Public Radio | By Judith Ruiz-Branch
Published February 10, 2026 at 3:06 PM CST
Research shows more than 50% of Americans don’t feel they are getting the most out of their health insurance.
D Theron/peopleimages.com - stock.adobe.com
/
671817987
Doctor, woman patient, and tablet for consulting with results, medical info, and talk for healthcare.

With health insurance costs reaching an all-time high, experts are urging Illinoisans to know and use all of the health benefits they pay for.

Research shows that more than half of Americans do not know the full scope of what their health insurance offers.

Paula Campbell, associate vice president of health access and emergency preparedness for the Illinois Primary Healthcare Association, said with Illinoisans facing an average 28% spike to their premiums, it has never been more important for people to be proactive about using all of their benefits.

She noted that in Illinois, certified navigators like herself can help.

"Wellness programs is a very common one that is added to plans where they might get a gym membership discount, fitness trackers, or rewards for completing certain health screenings," Campbell outlined.

The state’s parity laws ensure all health plans cover mental health services at the same rate as medical services. Campbell added that navigators can help identify and connect consumers with appropriate mental health providers within their plan networks.

Experts said more than 2 million adults in Illinois have a mental health condition.

Amy Jordan, vice president of consumer experience for UnitedHealthcare, said unique challenges in the behavioral health space continue to create gaps in care.

"We're seeing mental health on the rise, and it's certainly become a challenge, and it's continued to be a sustained challenge," Jordan emphasized. "A lot of employers are looking at the opportunities to put specific resources in place to help get over the barrier."

Jordan noted UnitedHealthcare is focused on improving access to behavioral health services through partnerships and offering additional resources and tools for easier out-of-network reimbursement.

UnitedHealthcare contributes to our fund for reporting on health care.

Illinois News Connection originally published this story.
Judith Ruiz-Branch
Judith Ruiz-Branch is an award-winning journalist with over a decade of experience as a reporter/producer for TV, radio, print, and podcast news. She's also served as a Spanish spokesperson and led communications, media, and public relations teams at various organizations in Chicago. She began her career at WGN-TV in Chicago and went on to work for various news outlets including WBEZ Radio, Crain's Chicago Business, the Chicago Tribune, and WNIN Tri-State Media among others.
