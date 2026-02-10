High Premiums, Low Awareness: Navigating Illinois Health Insurance

With health insurance costs reaching an all-time high, experts are urging Illinoisans to know and use all of the health benefits they pay for.

Research shows that more than half of Americans do not know the full scope of what their health insurance offers.

Paula Campbell, associate vice president of health access and emergency preparedness for the Illinois Primary Healthcare Association, said with Illinoisans facing an average 28% spike to their premiums, it has never been more important for people to be proactive about using all of their benefits.

She noted that in Illinois, certified navigators like herself can help.

"Wellness programs is a very common one that is added to plans where they might get a gym membership discount, fitness trackers, or rewards for completing certain health screenings," Campbell outlined.

The state’s parity laws ensure all health plans cover mental health services at the same rate as medical services. Campbell added that navigators can help identify and connect consumers with appropriate mental health providers within their plan networks.

Experts said more than 2 million adults in Illinois have a mental health condition.

Amy Jordan, vice president of consumer experience for UnitedHealthcare, said unique challenges in the behavioral health space continue to create gaps in care.

"We're seeing mental health on the rise, and it's certainly become a challenge, and it's continued to be a sustained challenge," Jordan emphasized. "A lot of employers are looking at the opportunities to put specific resources in place to help get over the barrier."

Jordan noted UnitedHealthcare is focused on improving access to behavioral health services through partnerships and offering additional resources and tools for easier out-of-network reimbursement.

UnitedHealthcare contributes to our fund for reporting on health care.

Illinois News Connection originally published this story.

