Many MO Families Turn to Food Pantries with SNAP Funds On Hold

Missouri food pantries are feeling the pressure as families brace for the holidays amid uncertainty over federal food assistance.

A federal court ruling on Friday would have forced the Trump administration to provide full benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, amid the government shutdown, but the decision was paused after an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Millions now have their food assistance in limbo as Thanksgiving approaches.

Christian Action Ministries in Branson serves families across Stone and Taney counties. Executive Director Michelle Dean said meeting the need feels like disaster relief.

"We have 3300 families that are affected by the loss of SNAP benefits," said Dean. "Many of those are seniors who are living on a fixed income, and families that have children in the home, and we're seeing a lot of veterans."

She added that the decision to pause SNAP comes at a time when seasonal workers are already facing fewer hours as tourism slows in Branson. She said the pantry has removed limits on visits and added more mobile food distribution to meet the growing need.

Dean emphasized that the pantry’s food costs have jumped from about $10,000 to $17,000 this month. She warned that the loss of SNAP benefits is rippling through the local economy, hitting grocery stores and small businesses that depend on those purchases.

"Because for that SNAP voucher that they were receiving, that was money that was being paid to our local grocers," said Dean. "So, we're going to see a big economic shift here – and really, nationwide."

However, she noted that despite the great need, the response from the community has been even greater.

"We are seeing the community rally around right now and help, with doing food drives, making monetary donations to help fill the needs," said Dean, "so that our neighbors here don't go hungry."