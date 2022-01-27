Cape Girardeau Mayoral Forum Held Ahead Of Feb. 8th Primary, 3 Candidates Discuss Visions For City

After 4 years, Cape Girardeau residents will once again have a say in who will run as the next mayor.

On Jan. 25th, at the Cape Girardeau Public Library, a public forum was held, introducing all three candidates on the Feb. 8th ballot and allowing questions about their plans for the city. Current mayor, Bob Fox, was openly discussing alongside his two opposing candidates, Ramona Bailey and Stacy Kinder, all three hoping to swing voters in their direction.

Running for his second term, Fox hopes that he will be able to continue his actions to focus on the safety of Cape Girardeau. He also claims 2022 will include a big focus on fixing the streets in his city.

“Streets are always a challenge. This year, 2022, will be the biggest year we’ve had in street repair. We have over 14 million dollars worth of work plans. That’s more than the last 3 years combined”

Stacy Kinder currently works on the Council of Cape Girardeau, acting as Representative for Ward 6. If elected, Kinder hopes to focus on strengthening the economy of the city.

“I believe that’s the engine that drives everything else we’re talking about. If we want to talk about crime, we’re talking about programs for younger people, and activities. That comes from a healthy economy”

During the forum, Ramona Bailey admitted to problems including homelessness. She hopes to focus on homeownership and safe housing if she becomes mayor of Cape Girardeau.

“That’s something I’m passionate about. I would like to see what I could do. There’s 80 percent renters on Southside Cape. If I could make that number 75, 79. Changing the numbers of renters to homeownership. That’s a focus of mine”

The forum event was hosted by the Cape Girardeau County Democratic Club, but was open to the public and any persons of any political affiliation.

Primary Elections will be on February 8th, and General Elections will be on April 5th. To find out where you can vote in person, visit capecountyelections.com. Voting will take place from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Election Day, February 8, 2022.

Listen to the Cape Girardeau mayoral forum in its entirety here.