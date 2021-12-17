Missouri Department Of Commerce and Insurance Offers Help For Tornado Recovery Dec. 17th and 18th

On Thurs. Dec. 16th, The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance issued a press release detailing their efforts to provide assistance to Hayti and Defiance in the aftermath of the recent tornado. The Department plans to send consumer insurance specialists from the DCI to Multi-Agency Resource Centers (MARC) in the two towns.

The specialists’ job will entail providing the consumers affected by the tornado assistance in understanding their insurance policies and the process of filing a claim. They will also work to provide company contact information.

Director of the department Chlora Lindley-Myers had this to say on the matter. “If you have questions regarding what your policy covers, we are here to assist. We have trained technical experts standing by who can help review policies and assist with claims if needed."

The MARCs will be held in the St. Paul United Church of Christ in Defiance on Dec. 17 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., and in the Hayti Community Center in Hayti on Dec. 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m..

An online Post-Disaster Claims Guide can be found here to answer any immediate questions consumers may have.

