Southeast Missouri State University And Ameren Missouri Announce 'Neighborhood Solar Program' Renewable Energy Partnership

On Nov. 3rd Southeast Missouri State University and Ameren Missouri announced that Ameren customers can now benefit from clean energy through their 'Neighborhood Solar Program’, a new partnership project utilizing solar energy.

Ameren Missouri plans to spend at least $14 million on the program.

Southeast and Ameren explained ideal partners for the program include institutions, schools, non-profit organizations and other non-residential locations that act as a hub in the community.

At the press conference on Wednesday, Mr. Russ Burger, Southeast Division Director at Ameren Missouri, mentioned that the project is the largest neighborhood solar project in the state.

“We expect this to generate 1.2 megawatts of energy, which is enough to power 130 homes for about a year,” said Burger.

John Moore Beginning of construction in the Show ME Center parking lot.

The beginning of construction on the University’s campus will occur in the Show Me Center Parking lot.

Dr. Brad Sheriff, Vice President of Finance at Southeast Missouri State University mentioned that all events at the Show Me Center were proceeding according to schedule.

“There will be plenty of parking throughout the construction, and because these are solar canopies, we will even have some covered parking,” said Sheriff.

Kim Voelker, Vice president of the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce explained that not only will the project be beneficial in producing clean energy, but it will also help grow the economy in the process, creating education opportunities, apprenticeships, and jobs.

The estimated completion date is July of 2022.

